DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 1.5%

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc. (OTC:DMGGF) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. 647,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,477,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

