JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16). 283,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 484,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £193.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,761.90%.

