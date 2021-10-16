MIR COIN (MIR) One Day Volume Tops $41,047.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $3.36 million and $41,047.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00109227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.80 or 1.00209881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.37 or 0.06176082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.