Faceter (FACE) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $3.53 million and $127.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00043898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00203106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00091813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

