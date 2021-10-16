$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report sales of $50.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $218.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.18. 87,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,285. The firm has a market cap of $774.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. Cutera has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

