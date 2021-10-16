Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

