Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.25 Million

Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $342.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $345.05 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

RadNet stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

