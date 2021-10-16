PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) were up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PARK24 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

