Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will announce sales of $41.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.92 million and the highest is $42.31 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 94.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. 353,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,959. The company has a market cap of $816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

