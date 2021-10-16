$283.34 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to report $283.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $278.32 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 4,453,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

