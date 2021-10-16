Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) were down 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 33,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 283,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a market cap of $152.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $542,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

