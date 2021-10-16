Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.