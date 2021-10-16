Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.04 Million

Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report $714.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $689.30 million to $743.83 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

