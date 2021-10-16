$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will report sales of $68.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the highest is $71.60 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $192.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 172,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,521. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

