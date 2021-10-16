Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $1.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $20.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $144.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,903,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $3,228,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.