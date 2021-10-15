$41.13 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $41.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $41.30 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $169.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $170.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $158.03 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $161.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 71,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,186. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $537.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

