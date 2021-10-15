Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives $126.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,552,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $83.16 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

