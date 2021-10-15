Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 810,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.