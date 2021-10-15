MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0237

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $872,948.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

