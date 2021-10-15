II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in II-VI by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in II-VI by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 691,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. II-VI has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

