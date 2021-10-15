ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.15 ($23.71).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.40 ($16.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.88.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.