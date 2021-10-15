Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 264,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

