Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.82. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 99,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,907. TTEC has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

