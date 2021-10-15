Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of KLTR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,890. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile

