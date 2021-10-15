$240.58 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post sales of $240.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.63 million and the lowest is $239.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $971.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of STVN stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.32. 176,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,182. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.