$240.58 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to post sales of $240.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.63 million and the lowest is $239.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $971.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of STVN stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.32. 176,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,182. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88. Stevanato Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

