Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.96 ($23.49).

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

Shares of DEQ stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting €17.36 ($20.42). 69,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €10.15 ($11.94) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($25.51). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.