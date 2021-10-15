Short Interest in Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Declines By 66.7%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of IGLDF remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $1,750.00.

Get Internet Gold - Golden Lines alerts:

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold - Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.