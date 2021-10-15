Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
