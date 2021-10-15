Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 749,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $268.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

