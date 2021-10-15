Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 484,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 104.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 96,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

