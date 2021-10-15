Zacks: Analysts Expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

