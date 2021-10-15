BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 17,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 131.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 1,955.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 38,241 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

