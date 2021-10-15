BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 17,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.