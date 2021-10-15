Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLPPY. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

HLPPY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 104,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,711. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4896 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

