Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 50,790 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,912,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 40,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 100,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,406. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $9.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.0598 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

