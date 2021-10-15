Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 68.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

