Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $194.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. PetIQ posted sales of $162.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $886.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.90 million to $893.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $980.03 million, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth $132,000.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. 243,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.