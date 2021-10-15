Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $131.38 Average PT from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

DDOG stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $154.48. 2,061,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,114. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,384,595 shares of company stock worth $322,392,920. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

