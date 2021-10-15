DIGG (DIGG) Price Tops $60,501.54 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $60,501.54 or 0.98866664 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $30.48 million and $242,637.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00110561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,163.77 or 0.99948831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.41 or 0.06207055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.