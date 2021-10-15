Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $467.33

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $467.33.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total value of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $56,119,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.81. 389,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,375. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $219.51 and a twelve month high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

