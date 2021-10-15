Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Target Price at C$4.56

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.68. The company had a trading volume of 276,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$207.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.