Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 116.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 132,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,252. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.