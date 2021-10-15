Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 116.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 132,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,252. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,834,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 694,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 104,227 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 138.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 351.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

