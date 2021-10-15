GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 141.6% in September

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the September 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,952.0 days.

OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $$18.80 during trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

