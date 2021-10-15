GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Up 141.6% in September

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the September 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,952.0 days.
OTCMKTS GUNGF remained flat at $$18.80 during trading on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.
About GungHo Online Entertainment
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.