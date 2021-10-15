CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.52 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $17.83 or 0.00029096 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $5,972.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.22 or 1.00060222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00605640 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004459 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

