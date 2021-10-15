Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 348,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,657. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.07.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

