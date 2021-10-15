Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,486. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

