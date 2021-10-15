Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.50.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.98. 311,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,633. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

