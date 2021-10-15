FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.64. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

