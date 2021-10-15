Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Drops By 66.7%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

Get Experian alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.