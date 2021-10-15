Short Interest in China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Increases By 145.7%

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 478.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $$4.92 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.