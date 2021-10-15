Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
