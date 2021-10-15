Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.