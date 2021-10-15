ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $381,837.42 and $77.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.80 or 0.00440539 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,253,274,786 coins and its circulating supply is 14,173,539,515 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

